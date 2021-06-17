Piedmont Health District welcomes community information team, mobile vaccination clinics

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District, with help from other organizations, will be hosting a community information team with the mission to support COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts.

Starting June 22, the team will be doing outreach by canvassing door-to-door, wearing branded vests, throughout neighborhoods and businesses in Buckingham and Prince Edward counties.

“Piedmont Health District welcomes the Community Information Team and its efforts to increase access to information about the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District.

Working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other supporting partners, the Piedmont Health District has added additional mobile vaccination clinics offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the press release from the Virginia Department of Health, these new mobile clinics are designed to reach underserved and rural areas where vaccine access is a challenge and make getting vaccinated more convenient for people.

No appointments are needed, and walk-ins are welcome.

The dates, times of operations and locations of the new clinics are listed below.

June 19, 2 to 5 p.m. - Straight Street Buckingham 1174 S. Constitution Route, Dillwyn

June 25, 3 to 6 p.m. - Town of Farmville Kiosk 1807 South Main St., Farmville

June 26, 9 a.m. to noon - Concord Baptist Church12053 Francisco Road, Farmville

June 26, 2 to 5 p.m. - St. Andrew’s Baptist Church 2532 Saint Andrews Road, Dillwyn

June 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Prince Edward Agricultural Building 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville

For more information about the vaccine and vaccination, sites visit the website here.

