Pamplin Park to host Independence Day celebration

By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will be hosting an Independence Day celebration.

“Families will enjoy the chance to meet George Washington, hear about World War I from an American Doughboy, participate in 19th-century games and take part in a ceremony concluding with a cannon fire salute,” according to a press release by Pamplin Historical Park.

The event will take place on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to all event activities is included with the regular daily admission fee.

Living-historians representing the Hanover Independent Company of 1775 will share about the American Revolutionary War.

Visitors will be able to take the tour of the Breakthrough Battlefield that is offered regularly as well.

More information can be found on their website.

