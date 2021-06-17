In observance of Juneteenth, City of Richmond offices close on June 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City offices will be closed Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth.

Offices will reopen at their regular time on Monday, June 21.

The following buildings and offices will be closed on June 18, 2021:

Richmond City Hall

Richmond Park Recreations and Community Facilities offices and community centers

Richmond Public Library locations

Department of Public Works offices

East Richmond Road Convenience Center

Richmond Animal Care and Control will be open for appointments only.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.