In observance of Juneteenth, City of Richmond offices close on June 18
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City offices will be closed Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth.
Offices will reopen at their regular time on Monday, June 21.
The following buildings and offices will be closed on June 18, 2021:
- Richmond City Hall
- Richmond Park Recreations and Community Facilities offices and community centers
- Richmond Public Library locations
- Department of Public Works offices
- East Richmond Road Convenience Center
Richmond Animal Care and Control will be open for appointments only.
