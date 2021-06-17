News to Know for June 17: Last day of school in Henrico; Juneteenth bill; Hiring events, job fairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Sunny, Low Humidity

Gorgeous weather continues for a couple more days with low humidity! But big heat returns this weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity. High around 80.

Drive-By Shooting In Richmond

Officers were called to the Six Points Convenience Store on 2nd Avenue just after midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police say a dark-colored Crown Victoria pulled up to the store and fired one shot.

Richmond Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot. (NBC12)

The clerk inside was hit in the arm. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

Last Day Of School In Henrico

It’s a date that’s been circled on student’s calendars all year round, the last day of school.

Parents dropped off their kids for the last time in Henrico County in what has been a historic year of changes and complications.

The district held a ‘Yay for the Day’ for 100 days which recognizes specific people who went above and beyond to make sure their students felt included despite the distance.

This week, thousands of Henrico County high school students will receive their diplomas at Richmond Raceway as part of the district’s in-person graduation ceremonies.

Students will not be expected back at school until September 8th.

Design Proposals For George Wythe

Richmond’s Mayor is planning to sidestep the school board to expedite the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

Mayor Levar Stoney says on Thursday, his office will begin seeking companies to design the school, in hopes of getting students in a brand new building as soon as possible.

He admits he can’t legally control the process once those bids come in, but beginning the process is basically a formality to speed up the search, with hopes school leaders will collaborate with the city once those bids come in.

Community leaders have planned a town hall meeting at George Wythe on Friday. More information can be found here.

President Biden To Sign Juneteenth Bill

The United States will soon have a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The House voted 415-14 Wednesday to make Juneteenth, or June 19th, the 12th federal holiday.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, and he is expected to sign it into law.

Upcoming Hiring Events

Chesterfield County Public Schools are hosting a bus driver job fair for the upcoming school year. The job fair will take place on June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manchester Middle School located at 7401 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23235.

The Virginia Employment Commission will be holding a large virtual hiring event for the greater Richmond area. The ‘Live, Love and Work In Virginia!’ event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17. To register, click here.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be hosting a job hiring event for part-time positions. The event will be held in-person at The Diamond on June 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p-m. For more information, click here.

Appointments To Speak With VEC

The Virginia Employment Commission is now offering a way to schedule an appointment to speak with a representative regarding an unemployment claim.

The VEC says appointments are very limited and are not guaranteed to lead to any resolution or payment of claims.

To make an appointment for someone to call you back, click here.

Alternatively, you may also call the customer contact center at 1-(866) 832-2363. Please note, wait times in the customer contact center may be longer due to high call volumes.

Reminder For Hanover Parents

School leaders in Hanover County have approved the reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

Parents will be able to choose whether they want students to learn in-person, or online at home.

Those who want to choose virtual learning will need to opt-in by June 18.

For more information, click here.

Juneteenth Celebrations This Week

This will be the first year the Commonwealth will observe “Juneteenth” as an official state holiday.

Many cities and towns in our area are planning major celebrations for June 19th.

For a list of Juneteenth celebrations in Central Virginia, click here.

Final Thought

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that - Martin Luther King Jr.

