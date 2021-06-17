New mapping tool aims to clarify Virginia environmental justice debates

Amid persistent conflicts over what communities should be considered “environmental justice” communities when state officials weigh whether to grant air, water or waste pollution permits, a new interactive map of Virginia aims to identify hotspots where residents are facing disproportionate pollution and socioeconomic burdens.

“Policymakers are not good at responding to what they see as anecdotal evidence,” said Adam Buchholz, executive director of the Mapping for Environmental Justice initiative, a team of policy experts and data scientists funded through the Earth Island Institute that wants “to increase the power of communities in ending environmental injustices.”

Maps, he said, can provide a broader view of trends, particularly regarding what’s known as cumulative impacts — the term used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to describe “the combined, incremental effects” of human activities occurring in a particular place and time that might be insignificant on their own but when taken together can overburden a community.

Developed jointly by Mapping for Environmental Justice and the Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative, a group created in 2015 to provide statewide coordination on environmental justice issues, the Virginia map assigns a “cumulative environmental justice impact” score to each census tract in the commonwealth. The higher the score, the greater the tract’s overall environmental impacts and vulnerabilities are considered to be.

Each score was generated based on an array of population characteristics and measurements of pollution burden drawn from federal and state sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the EPA’s EJSCREEN tool.

Population characteristics include the proportion of the population who are people of color, poverty and education levels, English proficiency, unemployment, housing burden — a metric related to how much of a household’s income is spent on rent — and adult asthma and heart disease incidence.

Pollution burden includes data on ozone, particulate matter, lead paint, air toxins, traffic, mines, hazardous waste and high-risk chemical facilities and federal cleanup sites.

