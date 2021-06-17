Motorcycle crash closes part of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed a portion of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say an SUV was turning left from northbound Jefferson Davis Highway onto Happy Hill Road when it was hit by a motorcycle that was heading south on Jefferson Davis Highway.

All southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway are closed and traffic is being diverted onto Happy Hill Road. Only one lane of northbound Jefferson Davis Highway is open.

Police said the road will likely be closed for a couple of hours and drivers should use an alternate route.

No additional details were immediately available.

