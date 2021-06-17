Healthcare Pros
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize

John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County man’s lottery ticket habit is paying off.

Virginia Lottery says John Bevard picked up an Extreme Millions ticket at the Gulf Express on Davis Highway in Mineral. There, he discovered he won $1 million dollars.

Bevard opted for the one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Virginia Lottery says the odds of winning the $10 million top prize are 1 in 2,937,600. Bevard’s win is the ninth second prize claimed in this game, which means three more $1 million prizes remain unclaimed.

