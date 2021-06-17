Last day of school celebrated in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a date that’s been circled on student’s calendars all year round, the last day of school. Parents dropped off their kids for the last time in Henrico County in what has been a historic year of changes and complications.

For the first time, Henrico along with all other nearby districts opened their school year as being completely virtual. There were no busy hallways, and instead, parents and staff had to figure out what worked best for them in logging into school each morning.

Eventually, students were allowed back into the building, but even that looked very different.

Face masks were enforced until the very end, plexiglass lined student’s desks, and social distance reminders covered hallways as students walked around. Through it all though, Henrico school leaders tried to keep their students and their families encouraged.

They held a ‘Yay for the Day’ for 100 days which recognizes specific people who went above and beyond to make sure their students felt included despite the distance.

There is a sense of community across RVA as schools faced unprecedented challenges, and are still returning to what will be a new normal.

Students will not be expected back at school until September 8th.

