Henrico County Public Schools creates two help desk hubs for summer students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will have two help desk hubs open this summer to provide tech support for students’ issued devices.

Opening June 28, the desks will be located at Hermitage and Highland Springs high schools in the main entrances of both schools.

Hubs will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Students who are issued HCPS iPads, Chromebooks and laptops will be able to get help from technicians.

The addresses of the high schools are:

Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va.

Highland Springs High School, 15 S. Oak Ave., Highland Springs, Va

