Henrico County providing free meals for students all summer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is providing ways for people 18 and younger to get free breakfast and lunch this summer.

There are two ways for students to receive the meals: in-person or curbside pickup.

Students participating in Summer Academy and Henrico County summer enrichment programs will be offered free breakfast and lunch.

The programs dates are:

HCPS middle and high schools hosting summer programs: June 28-Aug. 5.

HCPS elementary schools hosting summer programs: July 12-Aug. 5.

Recreation and Parks and PAL sites: June 21-Aug. 12.

Curbside pick-up meals will be offered at select locations around Henrico County.

Lunch and Breakfast will be passed out Monday through Thursday from June 21 to Aug. 12 from 8:30-10 a.m. Meals for Friday will be included during Thursday’s curbside pick-up.

“Service is on a first-come, first-served basis, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the administration of the meal service,” according to the press release by Henrico School Media Relations.

All students are eligible for this program.

Curbside pick-up meals will be available at the following locations:

Elementary school curbside sites:

Adams Elementary School, 600 S. Laburnum Ave.

Colonial Trail Elementary School, 12101 Liesfeld Farm Drive

Donahoe Elementary School, 1801 Graves Road

Echo Lake Elementary School, 5200 Francistown Road

Gayton Elementary School, 12481 Church Road

Glen Lea Elementary School, 3909 Austin Ave.

Greenwood Elementary School, 10960 Greenwood Road

Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road

Johnson Elementary School, 5600 Bethlehem Road

Laburnum Elementary School, 500 Meriwether Ave.

Ratcliffe Elementary School, 2901 Thalen St.

Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road

Skipwith Elementary School, 2401 Skipwith Road

Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road

Middle school curbside sites:

Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive

Elko Middle School, 5901 Elko Road

Holman Middle School, 600 Concourse Blvd.

Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road

Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road

L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road

High school curbside sites:

Academy at Virginia Randolph, 2204 Mountain Road

Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road

Douglas Freeman High School, 8701 Three Chopt Road

Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Ave.

Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road

Highland Springs High School, 15 S. Oak Ave.

Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road

Community curbside sites:

Deep Run Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway

Dorey Park Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road

Elko Community Center, 6216 White Oak Road

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave.

Hunton Community Center, 11690 Old Washington Highway

The Springs Recreation Center, 302 Lee Ave.

