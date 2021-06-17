Henrico County providing free meals for students all summer
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is providing ways for people 18 and younger to get free breakfast and lunch this summer.
There are two ways for students to receive the meals: in-person or curbside pickup.
Students participating in Summer Academy and Henrico County summer enrichment programs will be offered free breakfast and lunch.
The programs dates are:
- HCPS middle and high schools hosting summer programs: June 28-Aug. 5.
- HCPS elementary schools hosting summer programs: July 12-Aug. 5.
- Recreation and Parks and PAL sites: June 21-Aug. 12.
Curbside pick-up meals will be offered at select locations around Henrico County.
Lunch and Breakfast will be passed out Monday through Thursday from June 21 to Aug. 12 from 8:30-10 a.m. Meals for Friday will be included during Thursday’s curbside pick-up.
“Service is on a first-come, first-served basis, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the administration of the meal service,” according to the press release by Henrico School Media Relations.
All students are eligible for this program.
Curbside pick-up meals will be available at the following locations:
Elementary school curbside sites:
- Adams Elementary School, 600 S. Laburnum Ave.
- Colonial Trail Elementary School, 12101 Liesfeld Farm Drive
- Donahoe Elementary School, 1801 Graves Road
- Echo Lake Elementary School, 5200 Francistown Road
- Gayton Elementary School, 12481 Church Road
- Glen Lea Elementary School, 3909 Austin Ave.
- Greenwood Elementary School, 10960 Greenwood Road
- Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road
- Johnson Elementary School, 5600 Bethlehem Road
- Laburnum Elementary School, 500 Meriwether Ave.
- Ratcliffe Elementary School, 2901 Thalen St.
- Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road
- Skipwith Elementary School, 2401 Skipwith Road
- Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road
Middle school curbside sites:
- Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive
- Elko Middle School, 5901 Elko Road
- Holman Middle School, 600 Concourse Blvd.
- Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road
- Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road
- L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road
High school curbside sites:
- Academy at Virginia Randolph, 2204 Mountain Road
- Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road
- Douglas Freeman High School, 8701 Three Chopt Road
- Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Ave.
- Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road
- Highland Springs High School, 15 S. Oak Ave.
- Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road
Community curbside sites:
- Deep Run Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway
- Dorey Park Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road
- Elko Community Center, 6216 White Oak Road
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave.
- Hunton Community Center, 11690 Old Washington Highway
- The Springs Recreation Center, 302 Lee Ave.
