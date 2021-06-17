Healthcare Pros
Free meals available to students all summer long

Any kid 18 or younger can receive meals.

By Adrianna Hargrove

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the school year coming to a close, there is an important reminder for all Virginia families that free meals are available to students all summer long.

Many school districts are rolling out their summer meals program starting on June 21.

There are also two summer food programs that will operate at public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and houses of worship.

Any kid 18 or younger can receive meals.

To find the nearest site to pick them up, you can text “food” or “comida” to 877-877.

