Driver dies after crashing into Roanoke school

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has died after crashing into a building at Addison Middle School Thursday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. Her name has not been released.

Police and fire crews were called just after 3 p.m. to the school in the 1200 block of 5th Street NW, off Orange Avenue.

The car caught fire inside the building, and fire crews put out the flames.

No students were in the school and all staffers got out safely, according to a Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson.

Roanoke Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

