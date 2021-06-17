Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement across the state, including The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, agree...
News to Know for June 16: Mask mandate changes; Upcoming gubernatorial debates; Juneteenth celebrations
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Richmond Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot.
Store clerk shot in drive-by shooting in Richmond
Source: Busch Gardens
Busch Gardens announces concert lineup for Summer Nights
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Chesterfield Police Vehicle
Motorcycle crash closes part of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday