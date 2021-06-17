Alumni keep close eye on UVA baseball success

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - John Galloway remembers his time in a Virginia baseball uniform well. He is one of many alumni who are enjoying the program’s latest run to the College World Series.

“Just saying that I used to play baseball at the University of Virginia, it gives you a sense of pride,” the Midlothian resident and Midlothian High School graduate said.

From 1993-1997, Galloway patrolled the outfield for the Cavaliers. He experienced the ups and downs in the orange and blue, the lowlight of which was a 2-21 ACC campaign in 1994. However, it was all improvement from there.

“We really got better the next year in ‘95 and ‘96 is when we brought it all together and we ended up winning the ACC championship,” Galloway recalled.

It’s been awhile since the former Wahoo has taken a swing at the plate or tracked a fly ball in the outfield, but his years as a college baseball player gave him lifelong memories along with lifelong friends.

“We still talk baseball, we still try to go back in the fall for a football game or spring to a baseball game and watch it,” Galloway said of his former teammates. “It still is a big part of my life.”

Those chats among alumni have been centered around the success of their Wahoos lately. They’ve watched Virginia evolve into one of the top program’s in the nation. UVA is making its fifth trip to the College World Series, all since 2009, and it’s been a treat for John and his fellow former Cavaliers see them reach that level of success.

“When I was there, if you would’ve told me that they’ve been to the World Series four times and they have a national championship in 2015, I would’ve said that you were crazy.”

This year’s NCAA Tournament has kept fans on the edge of their seats. UVA has played pretty much the whole way with its back against the wall, but has answered the call, entering the College World Series a perfect 6-0 in elimination games during the previous two week stretch.

“I think that is a product of them just being really loose and relaxed. They’re never out of the game,” noted Galloway. “They really are the cardiac Cavs.”

Eight teams remain in all of college baseball and John is ready to ride with his alma mater until the final out.

“Their pitching staff is really deep, as well as they’re getting timely hitting,” he pointed out. “They’re peaking at the right time, so if you can put all those three things together, they’ve got a really good shot.”

Virginia opens the College World Series against No. 3 Tennessee on Sunday at 2:00 PM in Omaha.

