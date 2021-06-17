4 roads remain closed in Northern Neck following flooding

NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - While several roads have reopened, four state-maintained roads are still closed following flooding in the Northern Neck.

Storms on June 11 brought heavy rain and flooding, which led to road closures and a water rescue that NBC12 caught on camera as it was unfolding.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said several roads will require extensive repairs before they can reopen.

VDOT released to following state-maintained roads that have either reopened this week or remain closed:

King George County

Route 625 (Salem Church Road). Open.

Richmond County

Route 621 (Tallent Town Road). Open.

Route 637 (County Bridge Road) CLOSED. Extensive repairs required, and a project schedule will be developed and announced.

Route 638 (China Hill Road). Open.

Northumberland County

Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road). CLOSED with detour. Extensive repairs required, and a project schedule will be developed and announced.

Route 618 (Fallin Town Road). Open.

Route 619 (Valley Drive). Open.

Route 620 (Kissinger Spring Road). CLOSED. Extensive repairs required, and a project schedule will be developed and announced.

Stafford County

Route 607 (River Road). Open.

Route 608 (Brooke Road). Open.

Westmoreland County

Route 678 (Hart’s Landing Road). CLOSED at the very end of state-maintenance. Repairs required, crews anticipate to reopen the road next week.

Once more is known, VDOT will announce details on the extent of the work needed to be done and timelines for reopenings.

For more information, click here.

