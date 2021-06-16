Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny with low humidity. GORGEOUS June Weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather is ahead for the next several days with low humidity and comfortable temperatures!

WEDNESDAY: Morning Clouds, then Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity! High around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Cool morning Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Low humidity. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT for Next Monday/Tuesday. Watching POTENTIAL heavy rain and wind from a remnant tropical low that’s currently still in the Gulf.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, late day rain and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

