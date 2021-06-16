Ways to combat grocery store inflation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you pay attention to your grocery bill, you already know prices are going up. In this On Your Side Savings Guide, Rachel DePompa is helping you fight back against price inflation at the grocery store.

In April, inflation in the U.S. rose at its fastest pace since 2009. The data for May also just came out from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and inflation soared in May to an annual rate of 5%, which is the largest yearly increase since August 2008.

Buy pork at the grocery store, and you’ll pay nearly 5 percent more than you did last spring. This is why we are turning to Gary Weiner with Super Savings Tips.

Weiner started a blog 7 years ago to help people save. He says you have to shop with a list these days. You cannot impulse buy at the grocery store.

Also, track the prices. Pay attention to the sale cycle.

Bring a notepad and write it down or put it in your smartphone.

You’ll notice a pattern with the different items that go on sale each week.

”Once you track it and you keep records of how often they come. you’ll know when the best prices are 5:17 and that’s when you should stock up,” Weiner added.

He says to plan your weekly meals around the sales for different meats, like chicken and beef.

That way you are buying at the right time. Also, don’t show up without a coupon. Every store offers digital coupons, these days.

The more you plan out your grocery trips, the more likely you are to pay less.

