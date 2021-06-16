Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia tourism industry seeking $50M boost from lawmakers

By Pete DeLuca
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Warmer temperatures and rolled back COVID restrictions seem like a recipe for success in the tourism industry.

But not so fast, says Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO Rita McClenny.

“While things are getting better, we’re not there yet,” she said.

That’s why her team is asking state lawmakers for $50 million out of the $4.3 billion in federal aid Virginia has received from the American Rescue Plan.

“If we do nothing, we won’t recover until way into 2023,” said McClenny.

$20 million will be used on marketing campaigns designed to attract visitors from other states.

“What we want to do is generate awareness, increase consideration, and ultimately close the deal with a booking,” said McClenny.

Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) says,”The other 30 million will go to 133 localities, and they need the money because the money’s not coming in.”

It’s an investment officials say will pay for itself when meals and lodging taxes pick back up thanks to increased visitors.

“That spending ultimately helps with the bottom line, generating tax revenue,” said McClenny.

“Tourism has always been important to Virginia,” added Edwards. “Look at how many great places there are to travel in Virginia: Southwest Virginia, outdoor tourism is very important.”

Edwards says this funding request will be among the issues discussed at a special General Assembly session expected to begin later this summer. A date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement across the state, including The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, agree...
News to Know for June 16: Mask mandate changes; Upcoming gubernatorial debates; Juneteenth celebrations
On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘Minnie Steps 4 Justice’: 4 years after Petersburg crime spree, victims’ families wait for trial
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Debate brewing over potential relocation of Richmond downtown courts building
Debate brewing over potential relocation of Richmond downtown courts building
Multiple events planned to recognize history, significance of Juneteenth
Multiple events planned to recognize history, significance of Juneteenth