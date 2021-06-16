Healthcare Pros
VDOT lifts COVID-19 restrictions for visitors

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.(WBAY)
By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Walk-in visitors are once again welcome at Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) offices and other public facilities after being closed since March of 2020 at the beginning COVID-19 pandemic.

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.

“The agency continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments to protect the safety of our workers and the communities in which we work,” officials said in a press release.

Face coverings are still recommended for people who are not vaccinated.

