VCU Alert: Possible gas leak near MCV hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is examining a possible gas leak on MCV campus.

A VCU Alert sent shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday stated there was a possible leak in the Lyons Building, which is located within the VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Police are on scene at 520 N. 12th Street, examining the area and asking the public to avoid the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.