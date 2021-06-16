Healthcare Pros
VCU Alert: Possible gas leak near MCV hospital

VCU Police is asking the public to avoid the Lyons Building at 520 N. 12th St. for a possible...
VCU Police is asking the public to avoid the Lyons Building at 520 N. 12th St. for a possible gas leak.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is examining a possible gas leak on MCV campus.

A VCU Alert sent shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday stated there was a possible leak in the Lyons Building, which is located within the VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Police are on scene at 520 N. 12th Street, examining the area and asking the public to avoid the scene.

