Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement across the state, including The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, agree...
News to Know for June 16: Mask mandate changes; Upcoming gubernatorial debates; Juneteenth celebrations
On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs