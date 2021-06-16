Traffic enforcement operation to be conducted on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Local law enforcement departments will be conducting a traffic enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway this week.

The operation will take place on June 17.

Many residents in the community have complained about driver’s speeding and aggressive driving, according to police.

Law enforcement will be patrolling:

Speeding

Alcohol- and drug-impaired driving

Aggressive driving

Seat belt enforcement

Police encourage drivers to buckle up and drive safely.

