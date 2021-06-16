Sheriff’s office: Charges denied after dog shot in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - No charges will be filed following the alleged shooting of a dog in Greene County, according to the locality’s sheriff’s office.

A video circulated online depicting a dog playing with two children in a yard with several adults sitting on a porch. At one point in the video, the dog and children go out of the video’s frame. The adults quickly leave the porch and also exit the video’s frame.

When the dog returns to the porch, it is limping and bleeding from the leg. The video caption states the dog later died.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that the matter was investigated and the commonwealth attorney was consulted.\

“Charges for this matter were denied,” the post stated.

The post stated the dog’s owners have been advised to contact the magistrate’s office to inquire about other charges.

This is a developing story.

