Sen. Warner: Agreement in place on infrastructure bill

By Pete DeLuca
Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says a deal is in place to pass a massive infrastructure bill in the Senate.

This comes after an initial bipartisan effort failed.

Warner discussed the new $579 billion bill with reporters Wednesday, saying it will help provide cleaner energy sources, expand access to broadband, and repair roads, bridges, and waterways across the country over the next five years.

“Infrastructure, which used to be an American competitive advantage, versus the rest of the world, has become a competitive disadvantage,” said Warner.

Warner says another proposal, which was less than $500 billion, did not go far enough and is not a large enough investment..

