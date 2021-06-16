Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rozzell returns to VCU as part of coaching staff

Brandon Rozzell was named to the VCU coaching staff as Director of Student-Athlete Development...
Brandon Rozzell was named to the VCU coaching staff as Director of Student-Athlete Development on June 15, 2021.(WWBT NBC12)
By Marc Davis
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU fans know Brandon Rozzell as part of the Rams’ 2011 Final Four run. Now he’ll look to help develop the next generation in the black and gold.

Rozzell has joined Mike Rhoades’s staff as Director of Student-Athlete Development, the Rams announced in a release on Tuesday. The Highland Springs graduate will focus on the program’s community service efforts and help develop players off the court.

Nicknamed “The Mayor,” Rozzell played for VCU from 2007-2011, leading the Rams to a 2008 NIT appearance, 2009 CAA championship and 2010 CBI crown prior to the Final Four run.

Following his college tenure, he put together a 10-year professional career abroad. Holland, Costa Rica, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Iceland and Greece are among the countries in which he’s played.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle

Latest News

Godwin baseball
Godwin, Glen Allen baseball, Midlothian softball win region semifinals
United States' Townley Haas checks his time after a men's 200-meter freestyle heat during the...
Henrico’s Haas qualifies for second Olympics
Patrick Henry product Hughes named top collegiate sportscaster in nation
Patrick Henry product Hughes named top collegiate sportscaster in nation
Kyle Teel celebrates his grand slam in the 7th inning
UVA punches ticket to College World Series