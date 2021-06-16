Rozzell returns to VCU as part of coaching staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU fans know Brandon Rozzell as part of the Rams’ 2011 Final Four run. Now he’ll look to help develop the next generation in the black and gold.

Rozzell has joined Mike Rhoades’s staff as Director of Student-Athlete Development, the Rams announced in a release on Tuesday. The Highland Springs graduate will focus on the program’s community service efforts and help develop players off the court.

Nicknamed “The Mayor,” Rozzell played for VCU from 2007-2011, leading the Rams to a 2008 NIT appearance, 2009 CAA championship and 2010 CBI crown prior to the Final Four run.

Following his college tenure, he put together a 10-year professional career abroad. Holland, Costa Rica, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Iceland and Greece are among the countries in which he’s played.

