Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmonders soak in the great weather at Belle Isle Tuesday

By A.J. Nwoko
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a bone dry start to the month and a wet week last week, Tuesday treated folks to gorgeous weather with highs that barely cracked the 80s and low humidity to match.

It was a great excuse for Lameka Mason to enjoy Belle Isle with her kids.

“The weather wasn’t too hot, it was just perfect,” Mason said. “You definitely have to take advantage because you never know, you have to live each day to the fullest.”

Families weren’t the only groups taking advantage of the optimal weather either. Some did yoga on the James while others spent the day leaving Bell Isle better than they found it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle

Latest News

United States' Townley Haas checks his time after a men's 200-meter freestyle heat during the...
Henrico’s Haas qualifies for second Olympics
Police lights
Feds to cooperate in Virginia case against Park Police cops
Eunice Haigler began organizing Juneteenth events before many people in Virginia were talking...
Stafford County woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday
Virginia woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday
Virginia woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday