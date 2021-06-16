Richmonders soak in the great weather at Belle Isle Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a bone dry start to the month and a wet week last week, Tuesday treated folks to gorgeous weather with highs that barely cracked the 80s and low humidity to match.

It was a great excuse for Lameka Mason to enjoy Belle Isle with her kids.

“The weather wasn’t too hot, it was just perfect,” Mason said. “You definitely have to take advantage because you never know, you have to live each day to the fullest.”

Families weren’t the only groups taking advantage of the optimal weather either. Some did yoga on the James while others spent the day leaving Bell Isle better than they found it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.