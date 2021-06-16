Healthcare Pros
Henrico’s Haas qualifies for second Olympics

United States' Townley Haas checks his time after a men's 200-meter freestyle heat during the...
United States' Townley Haas checks his time after a men's 200-meter freestyle heat during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(Michael Sohn | AP)
By Marc Davis
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, NE (WWBT) - Henrico native Townley Haas broke onto the Olympic scene during the 2016 Rio Games and now he’ll look to earn at least one more medal in Tokyo.

Haas finished second in the 200 meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha on Tuesday behind only Kieran Smith. The Benedictine and NOVA Aquatic product posted a time of 1:45.66 in the event. In addition to the freestyle individual race, Haas also locked up a spot on the 4 x 200 meter relay team.

The relay is where Haas won his gold medal in 2016, doing so as an Olympic newcomer. He enters the Tokyo Games as the veteran on the team, representing the only returning member of the gold medal squad from five years ago.

“I’m extremely happy that these are the guys going with me,” Haas said on the NBC broadcast following his race. “I think just watching all of the other races, it’s going to be a very different team, but I think that’s awesome. It’s always cool to see some new faces and new people come on.”

Smith, Drew Kibler and Andrew Seliskar will join Haas on the relay team in Tokyo.

Haas wrapped up his collegiate career in 2019, winning ten NCAA Championships throughout his tenure at Texas. He will be seeking his first individual gold medal in the Olympics or World Championships this summer during the Tokyo Games.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics begin on July 23 and can be seen on NBC12.

Tokyo Bound @townleyh ! #NOVAPROUD #NOVAstrong @spitserphoto #onenova #tokyobound #TeamUSA2021

Posted by NOVA of Virginia Aquatics on Tuesday, June 15, 2021



