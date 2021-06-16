Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rattlesnake found in northern Virginia neighborhood

Timber rattlesnake (Virginia Herpetological Society)
Timber rattlesnake (Virginia Herpetological Society)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - An animal services group says a rattlesnake was spotted slithering through a neighborhood in northern Virginia.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria received a call on Sunday about a snake in the Old Town section of the city.

The poisonous reptile was “apprehended” by animal services officers and transported to a wildlife facility.

The organization says timber rattlesnakes are rare in the Washington metropolitan region but it isn’t impossible for them to live in the area’s climate.

They are endangered and will usually avoid contact with humans.

It is illegal to own a rattlesnake in Alexandria without a special license.

Animal services officers didn’t see any signs of other snakes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Law enforcement across the state, including The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, agree...
News to Know for June 16: Mask mandate changes; Upcoming gubernatorial debates; Juneteenth celebrations
On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Baking Memories 4 Kids
Baking Memories 4 Kids is giving a central Virginia teenager a sweet vacation
Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘Minnie Steps 4 Justice’: 4 years after Petersburg crime spree, victims’ families wait for trial
A Virginia Commission on Constitutional Revision presented a report and recommendations for a...
Library of Va. celebrating 50th anniversary of commonwealth’s constitution
Dr. Mark Cohee
UVA doctor to embark on 600 mile bike ride to raise awareness for the opioid epidemic