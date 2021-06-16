Police: Four juveniles charged for stealing thousands worth of electronics from high school

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say four juveniles have been charged for stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from James Monroe High School as well as vandalizing the school.

According to police, all four juveniles were charged with the following:

Petition for breaking and entering

Felony destruction of property

Grand larceny

Fredericksburg Police Department says the suspects were students who attended the high school, which is located in the 2300 of Washington Avenue.

