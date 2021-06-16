Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Four juveniles charged for stealing thousands worth of electronics from high school

Police say four juveniles have been charged for stealing thousands of dollars worth of...
Police say four juveniles have been charged for stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from James Monroe High School as well as vandalizing the school.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say four juveniles have been charged for stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from James Monroe High School as well as vandalizing the school.

According to police, all four juveniles were charged with the following:

  • Petition for breaking and entering
  • Felony destruction of property
  • Grand larceny

Fredericksburg Police Department says the suspects were students who attended the high school, which is located in the 2300 of Washington Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Law enforcement across the state, including The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, agree...
News to Know for June 16: Mask mandate changes; Upcoming gubernatorial debates; Juneteenth celebrations
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Many residents in the community have complained about driver’s speeding and aggressive driving,...
Traffic enforcement operation to be conducted on Chippenham Parkway
Harley the pig, and Cooper the cow safely made it home after officers found their owners.
Ashland police reunite stray cow, pig to owners
The channel of the Appomattox River between City Point and the State Route 10 Bridge will be...
‘Fireworks on the Appomattox’ returns to Hopewell this year
soak city
Soak City Water Park at Kings Dominion expands with brand new feature
Source: Busch Gardens
Busch Gardens announces concert lineup for Summer Nights