Police: Four juveniles charged for stealing thousands worth of electronics from high school
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say four juveniles have been charged for stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from James Monroe High School as well as vandalizing the school.
According to police, all four juveniles were charged with the following:
- Petition for breaking and entering
- Felony destruction of property
- Grand larceny
Fredericksburg Police Department says the suspects were students who attended the high school, which is located in the 2300 of Washington Avenue.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.