Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Northam dedicates 41st state park in Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam dedicated Virginia’s 41st state park, making the Clinch River State Park...
Governor Ralph Northam dedicated Virginia’s 41st state park, making the Clinch River State Park the first blueway state park.(Virginia State Parks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT PAUL, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam dedicated Virginia’s 41st state park, making the Clinch River State Park the first blueway state park.

The park spans 696 acres on several small anchor properties and connected by multiple canoe-kayak access points.

“With the dedication of Clinch River State Park, we will both protect and showcase one of the most beautiful and ecologically diverse places in our Commonwealth,” said Northam. “Located in the heart of Appalachia, this park will be a highlight of the robust outdoor recreation economy in Southwest Virginia and draw even more visitors to the region. The opening of our newest state park comes as we celebrate 85 years of Virginia’s state park system and the countless opportunities that our state parks provide.”

Watch the dedication below:

The Clinch River State Park is the first one in the state to be based around a river instead of a landmass. The collection of properties run through Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Scott counties

“The Clinch River blueway provides a network of multi-activity recreational trails, marked by routes on a navigable waterway with launch points, camping sites, and points of interest for canoeists, paddle boarders, and watermen,” a release said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Law enforcement across the state, including The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, agree...
News to Know for June 16: Mask mandate changes; Upcoming gubernatorial debates; Juneteenth celebrations
On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Baking Memories 4 Kids
Baking Memories 4 Kids is giving a central Virginia teenager a sweet vacation
Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘Minnie Steps 4 Justice’: 4 years after Petersburg crime spree, victims’ families wait for trial
A Virginia Commission on Constitutional Revision presented a report and recommendations for a...
Library of Va. celebrating 50th anniversary of commonwealth’s constitution
Dr. Mark Cohee
UVA doctor to embark on 600 mile bike ride to raise awareness for the opioid epidemic