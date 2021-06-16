Northam dedicates 41st state park in Virginia

SAINT PAUL, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam dedicated Virginia’s 41st state park, making the Clinch River State Park the first blueway state park.

The park spans 696 acres on several small anchor properties and connected by multiple canoe-kayak access points.

“With the dedication of Clinch River State Park, we will both protect and showcase one of the most beautiful and ecologically diverse places in our Commonwealth,” said Northam. “Located in the heart of Appalachia, this park will be a highlight of the robust outdoor recreation economy in Southwest Virginia and draw even more visitors to the region. The opening of our newest state park comes as we celebrate 85 years of Virginia’s state park system and the countless opportunities that our state parks provide.”

The Clinch River State Park is the first one in the state to be based around a river instead of a landmass. The collection of properties run through Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Scott counties

“The Clinch River blueway provides a network of multi-activity recreational trails, marked by routes on a navigable waterway with launch points, camping sites, and points of interest for canoeists, paddle boarders, and watermen,” a release said.

