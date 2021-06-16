New Kent hiring middle school teachers
Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent Middle School has several teaching vacancies ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
The following positions are open for next year:
- In Career and Technical Education: Family and consumer sciences teacher, technology education teacher
- English teachers
- Math teachers
- Journalism and creative writing teacher
- Choral teacher
- Special education teacher
- School counselor
Anyone interested in applying can visit this link.
