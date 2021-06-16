Healthcare Pros
New Kent hiring middle school teachers

Logo for New Kent County Public Schools
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent Middle School has several teaching vacancies ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

The following positions are open for next year:

  • In Career and Technical Education: Family and consumer sciences teacher, technology education teacher
  • English teachers
  • Math teachers
  • Journalism and creative writing teacher
  • Choral teacher
  • Special education teacher
  • School counselor

Anyone interested in applying can visit this link.

