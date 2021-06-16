New Kent hiring middle school teachers

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent Middle School has several teaching vacancies ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

The following positions are open for next year:

In Career and Technical Education: Family and consumer sciences teacher, technology education teacher

English teachers

Math teachers

Journalism and creative writing teacher

Choral teacher

Special education teacher

School counselor

Anyone interested in applying can visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.