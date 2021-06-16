Multiple events planned to recognize history, significance of Juneteenth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re days away from Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States. In the light of last year’s social unrest, this year’s celebrations in Central Virginia are taking on a whole new feel.

On June 19 in Byrd Park, the ‘Love and Legacy Juneteenth Jubilee’ is one of many events happening around the Richmond area. Its organizer said this event is all about togetherness, love and healing.

“We been through a lot over 400 and something odd years,” said Love and Legacy Juneteenth Jubilee organizer, Sherri Robinson.

In the past few years, Juneteenth has become more popular and widely celebrated.

“It’s really great that people are getting more informed about it,” said Robinson.

June 19, known as Juneteenth, recognizes and marks the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans in 1865. It originated in Galveston, Texas.

Tuesday, the United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution establishing Juneteenth a national holiday. It now goes to the House for a vote.

“Just to get that vote from Congress, it’s just a feeling that we’re definitely on the right path in this moment,” said Robinson.

The legislation has gained momentum since last year’s social unrest.

“A lot of it came from the situation with George Floyd - it just opened up a lot of eyes,” said Robinson.

In just a few days, Robinson is hosting her own Juneteenth celebration called “Love and Legacy Juneteenth Jubilee.”

Love and Legacy Juneteenth Jubilee in Byrd Park ((Source: Sherri Robinson))

In addition to music, food and entertainment, Saturday’s event in Byrd Park will also have resources for people to learn more about voting, finances, social reform and other topics.

Several local and state leaders have signed on to attend.

“It’s just my hope that all our differences can be put aside, and we can start building a better relationship with each other,” said Robinson.

