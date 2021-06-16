‘Minnie Steps 4 Justice’: 4 years after Petersburg crime spree, victims’ families wait for trial

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for justice as no trial date has been set.

In January 2017, police say Kristopher Jones went to the home of Pastor Alfred Woodard and his wife, known to many as mother, Minnie. Jones is accused of forcing Alfred Woodard to go to the bank. The then-80-year-old man was able to get away, but investigators say Jones went back to the home and abducted 76-year-old Minnie. She was later found dead.

The same day Minnie Woodard went missing, Jones’ girlfriend, Janice Lugo, was found dead in her Petersburg home. Jones is also accused of killing her.

“I wonder if those are the words she said before he took her life, ‘Mama,’ that kills me every time,” said Aida DeCosta Gomez, Janice Lugo’s mother. “We need some type of answer — for them to make this quicker — don’t wait until next year. That is another year that we have to suffer. Even though that pain will never go away, but it will ease the fact that we are sitting here twiddling our thumbs, as they say.”

The case has been in and out of court for years, with no trial date set.

Jones is charged with capital murder in both deaths, and in February 2019 he was found competent to stand trial after evaluation from Central State Hospital.

“How would you like to go to court month after month to hear nothing that gets you closer to having your day in court?” said Malisa Clement, Alfred and Minnie Woodard’s daughter.

Clement has gone to nearly every hearing, at times being asked why she continues to show up.

“We demand that the justice system stop delaying. My mother cannot speak for herself anymore, Janice cannot speak for herself. My father is 85 years old and I cannot even begin to tell you what he has been through,” said Clement.

The military veteran and pastor of Mt. Sinai Christian Center in Petersburg has been a pillar in his community. He and his wife of 56 years, Minnie, were seen as parents to their 6 children, but also to dozens others in the community and all over the country. Their children say they prayed for people, and helped anyone they could, providing them with food, even a job if they needed it.

“She was the type to include everyone, and always made you feel like you were important, that is the kind of person she was,” said the Woodard’s daughter Angela Gay.

The family says Jones was familiar to the couple because the Woodard’s helped him in the past. Janice Lugo’s family says she was trying to get out of an abusive relationship with Jones, at one point telling loved ones, “if you don’t hear from me, [Jones] killed me.”

“[I know] she was fighting on her way out, and she was fighting for her family, so when I look at my mom, I see justice, I see righteousness and I see honor,” said Tony Woodard. “There has not been a trial date set and we don’t understand why the delay is taking this long in a case where an individual has confessed and we have one surviving member in this whole ordeal.”

Woodard says his father feels the weight of waiting for a trial.

“There are moments where you see the smile, and then you see the moments he shakes his head and he just can’t understand and the pain. He was married 56 years and all of sudden that has been taken away from him,” said Tony Woodard.

In a statement to NBC 12, The Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney wrote “As this is a pending a matter, I’ve limited regarding what I’m able to address, but I anticipate that a trial date will be set on Monday (6/21/21)”.

“This should have been over a long time ago, to have all of that pain carry over for four years,” said Andrew Clement, the Woodard’s son in-law. “Who gets justice in America, if not the ones that lead the community? Who gets justice? Minnie Steps is not getting justice.”

The families say they have been told in the past there could be a trial in 2022. While they wait, the family started “Minnie Steps 4 Justice.”

“Here at Minnie Steps 4 justice, we give voices to the unheard victims of crimes committed against the elderly and minority women,” the families explained online. “Minnie steps for justice campaign addresses the unfair and unjust practices of the legal system to delay or deny the families of the victim’s justice!!!!”

They also started an online petition with close to 4,000 signatures, asking the legal system to stop the delay in their case and others around the country.

“At the very least there is something wrong with the process,” said Lorraine Woodard, the Woodard’s daughter in-law. “Something is wrong with the way they are organized, or the logistics. If they have figured how they are going to operate during COVID-19, wouldn’t you start with your oldest case? I don’t get it. This one is sitting out — I just don’t understand.”

Minnie Steps 4 Justice is a way to make their voices louder, because the families feel they have not been heard in almost five years.

“It is about every victim that is out there that the system says we can take our time and try your case. Families that don’t know where to go and where to start to get justice. We have to be their voice. We have to be,” said Malisa Clement. “Today I am my mothers voice and my fathers voice and Janice’s voice and I will be their voice until we get justice.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.