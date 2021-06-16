McAuliffe agrees to participate in five upcoming gubernatorial debates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In our Decision Virginia coverage, Former Governor Terry McAuliffe has agreed to participate in five upcoming gubernatorial debates.

The first debate is scheduled for July 24 in Hot Springs, Va.

The others are set for August, September and October.

All debates are leading up to Election Day on November 2.

