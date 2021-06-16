Healthcare Pros
Library of Va. celebrating 50th anniversary of commonwealth’s constitution

A Virginia Commission on Constitutional Revision presented a report and recommendations for a...
A Virginia Commission on Constitutional Revision presented a report and recommendations for a new state constitution to Governor Mills Edwin Godwin Jr. and the General Assembly in January 1969. Commission members posed for a photo in Williamsburg. Sitting are Alexander M. Harman Jr., Colgate W. Darden Jr., Albertis S. Harrison Jr., Davis Y. Paschall, Ted Dalton, Oliver W. Hill Sr., and George M. Cochran. Standing are J. Sloan Kuykendall, Thomas S. Currier, Albert V. Bryan Jr., Jack Spain Jr., Lewis F. Powell Jr., Hardy C. Dillard, A. E. Dick Howard, Peter Low, and Hullihen Williams Moore. Photograph from the Papers of A. E. Dick Howard for the Virginia Commission for Constitutional Revision, 1969–1971, Creative Commons Attribution License courtesy of University of Virginia Law Library.(University of Virginia Law Library)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s current constitution, the seventh in the commonwealth’s history, is turning 50 years old on July 1, and the Library of Virginia has planned several events to celebrate the anniversary.

The current version became effective on July 1, 1971, according to the Library of Virginia, and advanced the commonwealth in areas such as civil rights, local government, education and environmental conservation. The previous version had been enacted in 1902.

“We have a special opportunity during this anniversary year not only to celebrate the advances that the Constitution of 1971 embodies, but also to ask ourselves whether further adjustments might be necessary to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” stated a release from the state library.

Four Virginia constitutions will be on display in the library for public viewing from June 29 to July 1. The library at 800 East Broad Street is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A panel discussion will be held on July 1 from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Library of Virginia lecture hall. Moderated by A. E. Dick Howard, a Warner-Booker distinguished law professor at the University of Virginia, the panel will discuss the advances made by the current constitution and the additional work to be done. The event will also be livestreamed. For more information or to register, visit this link.

There will also be a workshop for educators on July 22, July 29, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. The one-day event will be held both virtually on Aug. 2 and in person in Abingdon (July 22), Norfolk (July 29), and Richmond (Aug. 3). The workshop will offer tools, resources and content for educators teaching about the 1971 Virginia Constitution and its legacies. For more information or to register, visit this link.

