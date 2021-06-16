Library of Va. celebrating 50th anniversary of commonwealth’s constitution

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s current constitution, the seventh in the commonwealth’s history, is turning 50 years old on July 1, and the Library of Virginia has planned several events to celebrate the anniversary.

The current version became effective on July 1, 1971, according to the Library of Virginia, and advanced the commonwealth in areas such as civil rights, local government, education and environmental conservation. The previous version had been enacted in 1902.

“We have a special opportunity during this anniversary year not only to celebrate the advances that the Constitution of 1971 embodies, but also to ask ourselves whether further adjustments might be necessary to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” stated a release from the state library.

Four Virginia constitutions will be on display in the library for public viewing from June 29 to July 1. The library at 800 East Broad Street is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A panel discussion will be held on July 1 from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Library of Virginia lecture hall. Moderated by A. E. Dick Howard, a Warner-Booker distinguished law professor at the University of Virginia, the panel will discuss the advances made by the current constitution and the additional work to be done. The event will also be livestreamed. For more information or to register, visit this link.

There will also be a workshop for educators on July 22, July 29, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. The one-day event will be held both virtually on Aug. 2 and in person in Abingdon (July 22), Norfolk (July 29), and Richmond (Aug. 3). The workshop will offer tools, resources and content for educators teaching about the 1971 Virginia Constitution and its legacies. For more information or to register, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.