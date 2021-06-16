Soak City Water Park at Kings Dominion expands with brand new feature

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will be debuting a new feature in Soak City Water Park called, ‘Coconut Shores’.

Coconut Shores will have the following attractions:

Lighthouse Landing - A multi-level structure with two tipping buckets and over 200 interactive features

Sand Dune Lagoon - A 36-inch deep mini-wave pool for guests to cool down with one-foot waves

Beach Street - Four themed food trucks which include Pizza Paradise, Beachside Bowls, The Captain’s Catch and The Sandbar (guests 21 and older can purchase cocktails and craft beer)

Live entertainment from The Coconuts with a lineup of favorite summer feel-good songs

