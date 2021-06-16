Healthcare Pros
Soak City Water Park at Kings Dominion expands with brand new feature

soak city
soak city(busch gardens)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will be debuting a new feature in Soak City Water Park called, ‘Coconut Shores’.

soak city
soak city(Bo Corbin | busch gardens)

Coconut Shores will have the following attractions:

  • Lighthouse Landing - A multi-level structure with two tipping buckets and over 200 interactive features
  • Sand Dune Lagoon - A 36-inch deep mini-wave pool for guests to cool down with one-foot waves
  • Beach Street - Four themed food trucks which include Pizza Paradise, Beachside Bowls, The Captain’s Catch and The Sandbar (guests 21 and older can purchase cocktails and craft beer)
  • Live entertainment from The Coconuts with a lineup of favorite summer feel-good songs

For the most information, click here.

