‘It makes families feel seen’: RPS opens Southside community hub with bilingual liaisons

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday morning, Richmond Public Schools unveiled their new Southside community hub at Cardinal Elementary School.

School leaders gathered in front of the school to welcome families into the new space with laptops, books and tablets.

“This is a way for us to bring the school to the community,” said Chasity Rodriguez, regional hub coordinator with Richmond Public Schools.

The hub is a central place in the community that provides access to resources for families and others living in the area.

Dr. Shadae Harris, chief engagement officer for Richmond Public Schools, says the hub will bridge gaps between Richmond Public Schools and families.

“It’s going to allow families at any time during the school day, as well as the evening be able to come in and get the much-needed resources and supports they need,” Harris said.

This one-stop-shop will offer services ranging from inside to outside the classroom.

“You can enroll, register and get the different types of testing you need to be able to make sure your child has all the supports coming in,” said Harris. “For families who are in housing transition, who may need support for finding permanent housing, this is the place where they can come in and work with some of our housing navigators.”

The support is also breaking language barriers for families who speak Spanish. Family liaisons, who can speak both English and Spanish, will be available to help families navigate their needs.

“We’ve seen there’s an increasing number of Latin American families that are becoming a part of the RPS community,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says the liaisons provide comfort to families knowing there are bilingual opportunities available for them.

“It makes families feel seen,” she said. “They’re able to connect with them on that very personal and cultural level.”

A mission showing parents like Gabriela Orellana, who registered her son for kindergarten at the community hub, that they’re valued.

“It’s perfect for everyone from here,” said Orellana in Spanish.

Rodriguez says they currently have five community hubs open in Richmond. Dr. Harris says several more hubs will be opening up in the city this summer.

