GRTC hiring mechanics, 3 other positions
Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Transit Company is hiring for four positions, including mechanics.
GRTC stated in a press release the company is hiring bus operators, repair shop mechanics, general utility workers and maintenance supervisors.
The company states it offers competitive pay and a generous pension contribution.
View employment opportunities and apply at this link.
