GRTC hiring mechanics, 3 other positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Transit Company is hiring for four positions, including mechanics.

GRTC stated in a press release the company is hiring bus operators, repair shop mechanics, general utility workers and maintenance supervisors.

The company states it offers competitive pay and a generous pension contribution.

View employment opportunities and apply at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.