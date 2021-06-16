‘Fireworks on the Appomattox’ returns to Hopewell this year

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Parks and Recreation announced ‘Fireworks on the Appomattox’ will return this year.

The event will occur on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. on the Hopewell waterfront and is sponsored by HCA John Randolph Medical Center to pay tribute to healthcare workers who served during the pandemic.

Viewing locations include:

HCA John Randolph Medical Center

City Park

Hopewell Riverwalk

Hopewell City Marina

Other various points throughout Hopewell’s Historic Downtown

The channel of the Appomattox River between City Point and the State Route 10 Bridge will be temporarily closed during the event.

Traffic should expect delays throughout Downtown Hopewell also.

For more information about the event including viewing location details, click here.

