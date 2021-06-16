Community meals program kicks off in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The school district in Louisa County will begin its community meals program.

Each Wednesday families can pick up seven days worth of meals for their kids.

The meals are free for children ages 2-18 and special needs students up to 21 years old.

Curbside pick-up is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following elementary schools:

Jouett

Moss-Nuckols

Thomas Jefferson

Trevilians

Children do not need to be present in order to pick up meals.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.