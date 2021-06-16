Community meals program kicks off in Louisa County
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The school district in Louisa County will begin its community meals program.
Each Wednesday families can pick up seven days worth of meals for their kids.
The meals are free for children ages 2-18 and special needs students up to 21 years old.
Curbside pick-up is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following elementary schools:
- Jouett
- Moss-Nuckols
- Thomas Jefferson
- Trevilians
Children do not need to be present in order to pick up meals.
