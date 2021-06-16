Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

City to request design proposals for new George Wythe HS

George Wythe High School
George Wythe High School(NBC12)
By eKantlehner@nbc12.com 59680
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney said the city will issue a request for design proposals on Thursday for the new George Wythe High School.

A release from Stoney’s office said this is another offer for the Richmond Public Schools Board to join the city in building a new facility. Previously, the board voted to take full control of new school building construction.

RPS moves forward with plan to build schools

“I am offering RPS another opportunity to join the City in a collaborative effort to get a new George Wythe built,” said Stoney. “Over the past few months, the community has spoken up – no, they’ve shouted – that the RPS school board shouldn’t delay the construction of a new Wythe. I agree.”

Previously, the city claimed it could get the new building constructed by 2024, but with the school board voting to take sole control of the process, the superintendent says it may not be done until 2027.

“This timeline is not acceptable,” said Mayor Stoney. “Not to me -- and especially not to the families and children of the Wythe community.”

Richmond mayor tells school board ‘it’s unacceptable’ in debate over new school construction

Stoney said that the anticipated timetable of 2024 has been lost, but the city is still committed to the shortest time possible.

Proposals from design firms will be due 45 days after Thursday’s request release. For the process to continue after that, the school board would have to agree to work together. Stoney said the city cannot legally build the school without the board’s collaboration.

“We can’t legally build a new George Wythe alone, but I can get the process started, and that’s what we’re doing today,” the mayor said in a release. “Richmond needs the School Board to do the right thing and participate in the evaluation of proposals for design services by joining us before the RFP closes in 45 days. We must do everything we can to support Richmond students – that is why I am here today. That’s been my promise since day one, and that’s why I’m intent on moving forward. I hope the School Board shares my commitment to our kids and joins us to get this school built as soon as possible.”

Several community rallies have been held to urge the city and school board to work together so a new George Wythe can be built as quickly as possible.

Community holds rally for a new George Wythe High School

NBC12 has reached out to the RPS Board and is awaiting a response to Stoney’s announcement.

The Richmond Community Coalition released the following statement:

“The Richmond Community Coalition supports the decision by Mayor Stoney to issue a RFP for the design of the new George Wythe High School. This step is essential if construction is to be completed by 2024 as planned.

“We remain hopeful that the School Board and the City of Richmond can reach agreement on further steps in the process so as to give George Wythe students the school they need and deserve no later than fall 2024. Compromise is often the key to progress and we hope the adults can reach an acceptable compromise so that our children do not suffer.”

The coalition is hosting a “Wythe Can’t Wait” community town hall with the Richmond school board and city council members on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street. More information can be found here.

Richmond City Councilmember Stephanie Lynch said she supports the mayor’s efforts to keep the construction “on track.”

“At the end of the day, this is not about School Board, or Mayor’s Office or City Council -- this is about our students and putting politics aside for the betterment of the community. Schools don’t build schools, the people do -- the community does,” Lynch said in a release. “That is who I stand for and I appreciate the voices and advocates who have shown their strength in holding our city officials accountable to do the same.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Law enforcement across the state, including The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, agree...
News to Know for June 16: Mask mandate changes; Upcoming gubernatorial debates; Juneteenth celebrations
On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘Minnie Steps 4 Justice’: 4 years after Petersburg crime spree, victims’ families wait for trial
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Debate brewing over potential relocation of Richmond downtown courts building
Debate brewing over potential relocation of Richmond downtown courts building
Multiple events planned to recognize history, significance of Juneteenth
Multiple events planned to recognize history, significance of Juneteenth