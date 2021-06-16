City to request design proposals for new George Wythe HS

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney said the city will issue a request for design proposals on Thursday for the new George Wythe High School.

A release from Stoney’s office said this is another offer for the Richmond Public Schools Board to join the city in building a new facility. Previously, the board voted to take full control of new school building construction.

“I am offering RPS another opportunity to join the City in a collaborative effort to get a new George Wythe built,” said Stoney. “Over the past few months, the community has spoken up – no, they’ve shouted – that the RPS school board shouldn’t delay the construction of a new Wythe. I agree.”

Previously, the city claimed it could get the new building constructed by 2024, but with the school board voting to take sole control of the process, the superintendent says it may not be done until 2027.

“This timeline is not acceptable,” said Mayor Stoney. “Not to me -- and especially not to the families and children of the Wythe community.”

Stoney said that the anticipated timetable of 2024 has been lost, but the city is still committed to the shortest time possible.

Proposals from design firms will be due 45 days after Thursday’s request release. For the process to continue after that, the school board would have to agree to work together. Stoney said the city cannot legally build the school without the board’s collaboration.

“We can’t legally build a new George Wythe alone, but I can get the process started, and that’s what we’re doing today,” the mayor said in a release. “Richmond needs the School Board to do the right thing and participate in the evaluation of proposals for design services by joining us before the RFP closes in 45 days. We must do everything we can to support Richmond students – that is why I am here today. That’s been my promise since day one, and that’s why I’m intent on moving forward. I hope the School Board shares my commitment to our kids and joins us to get this school built as soon as possible.”

Several community rallies have been held to urge the city and school board to work together so a new George Wythe can be built as quickly as possible.

NBC12 has reached out to the RPS Board and is awaiting a response to Stoney’s announcement.

The Richmond Community Coalition released the following statement:

“The Richmond Community Coalition supports the decision by Mayor Stoney to issue a RFP for the design of the new George Wythe High School. This step is essential if construction is to be completed by 2024 as planned.

“We remain hopeful that the School Board and the City of Richmond can reach agreement on further steps in the process so as to give George Wythe students the school they need and deserve no later than fall 2024. Compromise is often the key to progress and we hope the adults can reach an acceptable compromise so that our children do not suffer.”

The coalition is hosting a “Wythe Can’t Wait” community town hall with the Richmond school board and city council members on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street. More information can be found here.

Richmond City Councilmember Stephanie Lynch said she supports the mayor’s efforts to keep the construction “on track.”

“At the end of the day, this is not about School Board, or Mayor’s Office or City Council -- this is about our students and putting politics aside for the betterment of the community. Schools don’t build schools, the people do -- the community does,” Lynch said in a release. “That is who I stand for and I appreciate the voices and advocates who have shown their strength in holding our city officials accountable to do the same.”

