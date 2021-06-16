Busch Gardens announces concert lineup for Summer Nights

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Summer concerts at back select weekends at Busch Gardens this year!

The following concert lineup has been released:

June 26 - Kool and the Gang

June 27 - Joe Nichols

July 2 - Carly Pearce

July 3 - Led Zeppelin

July 10 - Little River

July 17 - En Vogue

July 18 - Jesse McCartney

July 24 - Jeremy Camp

July 25 - Dylan Scott

All concerts are free with park admission.

No reservations are necessary. Guests can buy reserved seats, which start at $10.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.