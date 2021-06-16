Busch Gardens announces concert lineup for Summer Nights
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Summer concerts at back select weekends at Busch Gardens this year!
The following concert lineup has been released:
- June 26 - Kool and the Gang
- June 27 - Joe Nichols
- July 2 - Carly Pearce
- July 3 - Led Zeppelin
- July 10 - Little River
- July 17 - En Vogue
- July 18 - Jesse McCartney
- July 24 - Jeremy Camp
- July 25 - Dylan Scott
All concerts are free with park admission.
No reservations are necessary. Guests can buy reserved seats, which start at $10.
For more information, click here.
