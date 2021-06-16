Ashland police reunite stray cow, pig to owners
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland Police Department returned a stray cow and pig to their owners over the weekend, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Over the weekend, officers received a call about a stray pig and cow.
Harley the pig, and Cooper the cow safely made it home after officers found their owners.
