Ashland police reunite stray cow, pig to owners

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland Police Department returned a stray cow and pig to their owners over the weekend, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Over the weekend, officers received a call about a stray pig and cow.

Harley the pig, and Cooper the cow safely made it home after officers found their owners.

