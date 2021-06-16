Healthcare Pros
Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban

By Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled North Carolina’s ban on most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy must remain unenforceable.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a 2019 lower court decision striking down the prohibition.

The Republican-dominated legislature in 2015 narrowed the scope of medical emergencies under which a woman would be exempt from the 20-week limit.

The appeals judges dismissed arguments by state attorneys that the prohibition isn’t enforced and thus fails to be an issue.

The judges said recent laws in North Carolina and elsewhere signal lawmakers want their restrictions carried out.

