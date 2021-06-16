Alexander nominated for ESPY award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball star Odicci Alexander has been nominated for an ESPY award.

Alexander is one of four nominees in the Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports category. Other nominees for the award are Paige Bueckers of UConn women’s basketball, Madison Lilley of Kentucky volleyball, and Jaelin Howell of Florida State soccer. The ESPY awards are presented each year by ESPN and you can vote for each award here. The ESPY awards will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on WHSV (ABC).

Earlier this week, Alexander was named NCAA Pitcher of the Year by Softball America. She became a national sensation when she led the Dukes to wins over No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State at the Women’s College World Series. During JMU’s postseason run, Alexander went 8-3 in the circle while striking out 94 batters over 75.5 innings pitched. For the 2021 season, Alexander went 18-3 overall while posting a 1.71 ERA to go along with 204 strikeouts. She was named the 2021 CAA Pitcher of the Year.

Alexander will continue her softball career at the professional level. The USSSA Pride announced Monday it has signed Alexander to its roster that already includes former JMU stars Megan Good and Jailyn Ford.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.