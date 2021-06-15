Virginia awarded over $30 million to address health inequities during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. - The state of Virginia has been awarded $30.6 million by the CDC to address any health inequities that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those health inequities will include:

Improve testing and contact tracing among underserved populations such as racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities

Improve health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infections and transmissions among underserved populations

The majority of the two-year grant will go to mini-grant programs in communities, with $12.1 million being used in rural areas of the state.

