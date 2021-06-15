Healthcare Pros
Virginia awarded over $30 million to address health inequities during pandemic

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. - The state of Virginia has been awarded $30.6 million by the CDC to address any health inequities that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those health inequities will include:

  • Improve testing and contact tracing among underserved populations such as racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities
  • Improve health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infections and transmissions among underserved populations

The majority of the two-year grant will go to mini-grant programs in communities, with $12.1 million being used in rural areas of the state.

