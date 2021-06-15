VDOE hosting conference on teaching African-American history
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education will be hosting a virtual institute with a two-day statewide conference about teaching African-American history.
Governor Northam will be providing opening remarks at the Education Equity Summer Institute.
Education leaders are set to discuss implementing the state’s new elective course in African-American history for high school students that will launch this fall.
