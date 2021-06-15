VCU children’s hospital ranked in Top 10 of Mid-Atlantic region

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, or CHoR, has once again been ranked one of the best in the nation according to this year’s U.S. News & World Report.

In the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, VCU’s children’s hospital ranked at No. 10 in the 2021-22 report.

Nationwide, the hospital ranked in the top 50 in four pediatric specialties: No. 28 in urology, No. 30 in pulmonology, No. 42 in nephology and No. 50 in cancer.

“When families need medical care for their kids, they want nothing less than the best — and that’s exactly what they find at CHoR,” said Elias Neujahr, CEO of CHoR. “Our community and our nation faced many challenges over the past year, but this recognition underscores that through it all, these teams never paused in caring, researching, growing and giving their all to make sure the health of our kids comes first.”

The Best Children’s Hospital rankings are designed to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find quality medical care in 10 pediatric specialties. The rankings are based on clinical data, such as procedure and patient volumes, survival rates, availability of care for specific illnesses and more.

This is the seventh time CHoR has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report for nephrology, third for pulmonology, and second for cancer and urology, according to a release from the children’s hospital.

To read the full ranking list from U.S. News & World Report, visit this link.

