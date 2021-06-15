Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VCU children’s hospital ranked in Top 10 of Mid-Atlantic region

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU(NBC12)
By Hannah Eason
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, or CHoR, has once again been ranked one of the best in the nation according to this year’s U.S. News & World Report.

In the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, VCU’s children’s hospital ranked at No. 10 in the 2021-22 report.

Nationwide, the hospital ranked in the top 50 in four pediatric specialties: No. 28 in urology, No. 30 in pulmonology, No. 42 in nephology and No. 50 in cancer.

“When families need medical care for their kids, they want nothing less than the best — and that’s exactly what they find at CHoR,” said Elias Neujahr, CEO of CHoR. “Our community and our nation faced many challenges over the past year, but this recognition underscores that through it all, these teams never paused in caring, researching, growing and giving their all to make sure the health of our kids comes first.”

The Best Children’s Hospital rankings are designed to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find quality medical care in 10 pediatric specialties. The rankings are based on clinical data, such as procedure and patient volumes, survival rates, availability of care for specific illnesses and more.

This is the seventh time CHoR has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report for nephrology, third for pulmonology, and second for cancer and urology, according to a release from the children’s hospital.

To read the full ranking list from U.S. News & World Report, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle
Police: Death investigation underway in Petersburg
Ollie Lankford
Police: Man charged in stabbing that killed one, injured another in Prince George County
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 47% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 8.6 million doses administered
The Virginia Department of Health reported 677,812total COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 14.
More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia the past week
crow
Wildlife groups investigating bird deaths in DC region