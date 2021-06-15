Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Terry McAuliffe discusses new health care plan at the University of Virginia Medical Center

Gubenatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Vice President for Health...
Gubenatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Vice President for Health Affairs(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe discussed his new health care plan at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Tuesday. His newly released plan strives to tackle rising costs and make health care more affordable and accessible for all Virginians.

“I rolled out my plan, I came to see the folks who are delivering that care, and I want to know how we can take the university to the next level,” said McAuliffe. “This is the best medical facility in the entire world right here, but you gotta take it to the next level.”

McAuliffe says he was impressed with UVA’s efforts and success in handling the coronavirus. He described it as extraordinary.

“We’re gonna invest in healthcare, we’re going to get more money here, University of Virginia,” said McAulife. “They need more grant money so that they can do more clinical trials. That’s the future.”

In the greater scheme of things, McAuliffe says he will ensure coverage for everybody. He plans to do so by getting a 1332 waiver to bring in subsidies.

“We’ll get more people into reinsurance by reading everybody’s premiums, get more rounds of lawsuits, more federal government subsidies and we can be more creative,” said McAuliffe.

In order to feasibly integrate his plan, McAuliffe plans to work closely with the Biden administration.

“Virginians are now getting health care because they could pay their healthcare bills because of the American Rescue plan,” said McAuliffe. “We will stay up around reinserting this plan here.”

On Tuesday, McAuliffe also agreed to participate in five general election debates against Republican candidate Glen Youngkin. The first one will take place July 24 in Hot Springs. The debates will lead up to the November election.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle

Latest News

United States' Townley Haas checks his time after a men's 200-meter freestyle heat during the...
Henrico’s Haas qualifies for second Olympics
A group practices stand up paddleboard yoga on the James with Waterfront RVA.
Richmonders soak in the great weather at Belle Isle Tuesday
Police lights
Feds to cooperate in Virginia case against Park Police cops
Eunice Haigler began organizing Juneteenth events before many people in Virginia were talking...
Stafford County woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday
Virginia woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday
Virginia woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday