Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die under the state’s recently revamped capital punishment statute want an emergency order to stop their planned electrocutions.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Tuesday asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for an injunction during their appeal challenging the use of the electric chair.

Attorneys for both men argue South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs. They also argued that electrocuting them violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Sigmon is scheduled to be electrocuted on Friday and Owens a week later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle
Police: Death investigation underway in Petersburg
Ollie Lankford
Police: Man charged in stabbing that killed one, injured another in Prince George County
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists tamp down race controversy, await election
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes
Thousands of Henrico seniors will walk across the stage at Richmond Raceway this week to...
‘It means everything to me’: Henrico schools hold in-person graduations
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting